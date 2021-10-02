CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren High’s Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame accepting nominations for 2022 class

By Chelsea Simeon
 8 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City Schools Foundation’s Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame committee is currently accepting nominations for the Class of 2022.

“Outstanding graduates” will be inducted during the 29th Annual Ceremony in May 2022.

Honorees are those graduates who have made “significant contributions in their fields, as well as society, the state or on a global scale.” A nominee must be a graduate of one of the three Warren public high schools: Warren High School, Warren G. Harding High School or Warren Western Reserve High School.

The first class of the Hall of Fame was inducted on May 14, 1993.

Due to concerns over COVID-19, the 2020 and 2021 inductees were recognized through a virtual ceremony last year.

Anyone who knows a well-qualified or deserving graduate who has been out of high school for at least 12 years can fill out a nomination form. Nomination forms are available at the Board of Education Office. Or, online through the Warren City Schools’ website at www.warrencityschools.org under Alumni Hall of Fame.

Nominations should be mailed to Alumni Hall of Fame, 105 High Street NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

The deadline for nominations is November 1, 2021.

