Ryan Searle is into the Quarter-Finals of a major for the first time in his career after defeating Luke Humphries in the second round of the World Grand Prix. "I enjoyed that. That was a great game, I'm glad Luke didn't play at the start like he did at the end, that 2-0 lead gave me a good cushion going forward and I can't wait for the next round," said Searle post match.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO