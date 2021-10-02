Carnival cruise passengers are partying harder and gambling more on board

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCarnival Corp. cruises appear to be getting boozier in the pandemic era. Passengers are spending proportionally more on alcohol, gambling, spa treatments and other onboard purchases, executives said on the company’s latest earnings call. That’s bolstered Carnival’s nonticket revenue per guest even as voyages and capacity remain limited due to the coronavirus.

