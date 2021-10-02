International Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Headed for Record-Breaking $113 Million Opening

“We have all the time in the world.” When James Bond (Daniel Craig) says that line to Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) nine minutes into “No Time to Die,” it may not mean much to the average moviegoer. But to Bond fans worldwide, it’s one of the most important in the history of the franchise, and a subtle hint of possible tragedy to come. For “We have all the time in the world” is not just the key line in the screenplay of 1969’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” it’s the title of the song performed in the mid-section of that movie by...

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO