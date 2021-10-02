CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Three California ballot initiatives seek legalization of sports betting in 2022

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more states take steps to legalize sports betting, all eyes are on the nation’s most heavily populated state — California. Unlike many of the states where sports betting is – or will soon be – legal, California’s constitution does not give its legislature the power to authorize “lotteries,” a term that includes “games of chance” like sports betting. Accordingly, before the state can take steps to legalize sports betting, California’s constitution must be amended.

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

Related
cdcgamingreports.com

Amended California wagering proposal could get tribes on board

While no one in Indian Country has stood up in support of a proposal by commercial operators to put the question of legal statewide mobile sports betting to California voters, changes to a proposed ballot initiative filed Tuesday suggest talks are occurring between the tribes and the seven sports wagering companies backing the measure.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GamingToday

California Sports Betting Stands To Bring The State Big Bucks

Could sports betting revenue in California bring in too much money?. Yes, according to a legislative analysis sent to the attorney general’s office on Friday. “The California Constitution limits how much tax revenues the state can spend each year, with exceptions like spending on infrastructure and emergencies. This measure would increase tax collections by up to the mid-hundreds of millions of dollars annually and, as a result, could increase the chances that the state would collect revenues in excess of the limit,” Gabriel Petek, a legislative analyst working for the state legislature, wrote in a letter to Attorney General Rob Bonta.
LAS VEGAS, NV
counton2.com

California to mail every voter a ballot in future elections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Every registered California voter will get a ballot mailed to them in future elections under a bill signed Monday by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The law makes permanent a change adopted during the pandemic for the 2020 election and the recent recall against Newsom. California, the nation’s most populous state, joins several other Western states in mailing all voters a ballot, including Utah, Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Republicans who hold a minority in the state Legislature opposed the expansion of voting by mail.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
Secret SF

Universal Vote-By-Mail Ballots Are Here To Stay In California

Newsom aims to improve election integrity with new legislation. California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Monday in an effort to improve election access across the state, according to a press release . The bill will make universal vote-by-mail ballots permanent, meaning that all active registered voters will receive a ballot in the mail. The measure began in 2020 during pandemic disruptions, resulting in a record number of voters participating in the election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Illinois narrowly clears $400M for August sports betting handle

The Illinois Gaming Board closed out August’s national sports betting revenue reports Friday, showing close to $400.4 million in handle. The total, which represented an 8.5% improvement from July’s figure of $369.1 million, was good for third among the 19 states and District of Columbia that offered legalized sports wagering in August. Illinois, which releases monthly revenue figures later than other states, finished approximately $27.8 million behind Nevada for second and more than $51.8 million better than Pennsylvania for the final podium spot.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Legislature#Ballot Initiative#Legalize#Lotteries
CBS Sports

Wanna bet? Here's where all 50 states stand on legalizing sports gambling

It has been over a year-and-a-half since the United States Supreme Court delivered a landmark decision to strike down the federal ban on sports gambling that prohibited betting on sports in most states. Since that ruling, which left the legality of sports gambling up to state-level government, several states swiftly moved to legalize sports betting.
NFL
cdcgamingreports.com

Georgia lawmakers set to renew debate over legalized gambling

While the General Assembly gears up for next month’s once-a-decade redrawing of Georgia’s legislative and congressional district maps, lawmakers also will soon renew a much more frequent debate over legalized gambling. Bills that could lead to casinos, pari-mutuel betting on horse racing and/or sports betting in the Peach State will...
GEORGIA STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Campus petitions tied to Florida sports betting ballot initiative allegedly led to harassment of students

According to an article in Florida International University’s student-run publication Panther NOW, petitioners in busy parts of campus have verbally harassed and coerced students while gathering signatures for efforts connected to the future of sports betting in Florida. “These petitioners are legitimately harassing students, meaning they are going to them,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
digitalconnectmag.com

How Has the Legalization of Sports Betting Affected Different States?

The US Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting in 2018. Three years later, many states have already legalized or are in the process of legitimizing the industry. Some states—New Jersey and Pennsylvania—generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues. Others—Utah and Hawaii—are yet to reap...
GAMBLING
saturdaydownsouth.com

Legal challenges to Florida online sports betting may spell trouble

Another day, another motion for a preliminary injunction of Florida online sports betting. West Flagler Associates, on behalf of several Florida pari-mutuels, has filed a second motion in the state for summary judgement and preliminary injunction to block the Nov. 15 launch of Florida online sports betting. It is the second motion filed by West Flagler in the last two weeks, the first being filed in a Washington, D.C. federal court on Sept. 15.
FLORIDA STATE
slenterprise.com

Huge crowd leaves no doubt on shot mandate sentiments

In an unprecedented turnout for a legislative committee hearing, business owners and the public last week made clear they oppose a federal government mandate requiring companies to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19. A crowd of about 700 packed six rooms at the Capitol and about 250 more watched online...
U.S. POLITICS
cdcgamingreports.com

Sports betting in Minnesota question of when, not if, power players say

Pat Garofalo can get from his house in the south metro to the Diamond Jo Casino just across the Iowa border in 74 minutes. That’s the over-under number, anyway. Garofalo, the Republican state representative from Farmington, would like to have a faster trip to place a legal sports wager someday soon — perhaps even from his couch.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs Legislation Protecting Immigrants From Being Blackmailed, Intimidated Over Legal Status

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making it illegal to use a person’s immigration status against them. Threats to report a person’s immigration status could previously be treated as a crime in cases of labor and sex trafficking, but they weren’t treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses. The bill now allows prosecutors to charge individuals with a crime if they blackmail or intimidate others based on their legal status in situations unrelated to labor or sex trafficking. Similar measures have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.
IMMIGRATION
cdcgamingreports.com

Nevada: Station’s newest casino would be latest big project in southwest valley

With retail projects, housing tracts and big mixed-use ventures taking shape, the southwest Las Vegas Valley is among the most popular spots in the region for construction. Now, a long-planned development is set to take shape there as well: a Station Casinos resort. The Clark County Commission approved plans Wednesday...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy