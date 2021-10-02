Three California ballot initiatives seek legalization of sports betting in 2022

Could sports betting revenue in California bring in too much money?. Yes, according to a legislative analysis sent to the attorney general’s office on Friday. “The California Constitution limits how much tax revenues the state can spend each year, with exceptions like spending on infrastructure and emergencies. This measure would increase tax collections by up to the mid-hundreds of millions of dollars annually and, as a result, could increase the chances that the state would collect revenues in excess of the limit,” Gabriel Petek, a legislative analyst working for the state legislature, wrote in a letter to Attorney General Rob Bonta.

