CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cynthia Bailey Was Offered A Contract To Be A ‘Friend’ To ‘RHOA’, But Did She Take It?

By Tanay Hudson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pleCy_0cFEUZUJ00
Source: Bravo / Getty

Cynthia Bailey recently announced her exit from the Real Housewives of Atlanta after being a main cast member since the show’s third season in 2010. But she had the chance to still stay connected to the show even though she was giving up her peach. On E! News’ Daily Pop, she said Bravo asked if she wanted to be a friend of the show.

“Ironically, I actually introduced the ‘friend’ contract on the show, but that’s neither here nor there,” she said. “And I thought, ‘You know what? That may be a perfect way for me to transition. I don’t have to commit completely fully to being a Housewife, and I can be a friend and kind of phase myself off the show.’ And then I decided, you know what, cut the cord.”

The 54-year-old beauty said she had a lot of time to ponder about her decision while the show was on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ten years is a good run but that said, with me just thinking about it, then the whole thing happened with us going on hiatus so it gave me more time to think about it and then I got really used to not going back.”

Bailey also wanted to shut down claims that her decision to exit the show was influenced by her husband Mike Hill.

“Listen, let me correct the streets,” she continued. “Mike has always been super supportive of me, for sure. At the end of the day, he wants me to do what is going to be best for me and what’s happy for me.”

Bailey said that even though she is bidding farewell to RHOA, it won’t be the last time we see her on reality television. For now, she just needs some time away.

“I need a year,” she said. “I need a break. I need a drama break, I do. I just need a minute. I’m not saying never ever ever.”

Porsha Williams also announced that she wasn’t returning for season 14 shortly after Bailey’s announcement.

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Cynthia Bailey Responds to Rumors Her Husband Influenced RHOA Exit

The reality star also revealed Bravo offered her a role as a "friend" in the upcoming season. Cynthia Bailey opened up more about her decision to leave "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," which she announced earlier this week. "I'm happy but I'm also sad at the same time," she told...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How The ‘RHOA’ Cast Feels About Cynthia Bailey & Porsha Williams’ Departures Ahead Of Season 14

While ‘all’ of the Atlanta Housewives will miss Cynthia Bailey, the full cast is not as disappointed to see Porsha Williams also depart the franchise. Following Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams‘ exits from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a source close to production dished on how the remaining cast members — Kenya Moore, Falynn Guobadia, Kandi Burruss and Drew Sidora — feel about this major cast shakeup. “All of the ladies are going to miss Cynthia,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on October 2. “She’s a staple on the show and they all have respect for her as an OG.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Porsha Williams
wfav951.com

Cynthia Bailey Is Out

Cynthia Bailey is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 11 seasons. The 54-year-old shared the news Monday. “After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she captioned a photo of herself on Instagram.
ATLANTA, IL
Page Six

Cynthia Bailey teases what’s next for her after leaving ‘RHOA’

Cynthia Bailey feels “the sky’s the limit” for her next projects after leaving “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”. The outgoing “Housewife,” 54, teased what’s to come in her career while chatting with photographers Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport. “Everything! The sky’s the limit,” she said in Page Six’s exclusive...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv
talesbuzz.com

Brielle Biermann weighs in on Cynthia and Porsha’s ‘RHOA’ exits

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast shakeup has Brielle Biermann asking, “What’s the point?”. “no nene no kim no porsha no Phaedra what’s the point RHOA?” the 24-year-old daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann tweeted Thursday on the heels of both Porsha Williams’ and Cynthia Bailey’s departures from the reality show. A...
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Cynthia Bailey, Denise Richards, Dale Moss and More!

CYNTHIA BAILEY EXPLAINS HER DECISION TO EXIT RHOA: Cynthia Bailey is opening up about leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 11 years. She told ET: "Honestly, I have had a good run. It has been 11 years, and it was just time, and I think not only was it time, it was the right time. "Honestly, I have had a good run. It has been 11 years, and it was just time, and I think not only was it time, it was the right time. Look, I love the show. I am rooting for them. I will be tuned in, and I wish them all the best."
ATLANTA, IL
Hollywood Life

Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 17, Sticks Her Tongue Out, Says ‘Nothing Is Real’ Amid Family Drama

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami, 17, has broken her social media silence after it was confirmed she left her mom’s house to live with her dad. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen‘s 17-year-old daughter Sami shared a defiant photo on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12, just days after it was revealed that she had moved out to her mom’s house to go live with her dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Missing Instagram Fitness Influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims Found in Hospital After Month-Long Search

Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that fitness influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims was missing. After a month-long search, the 30-year-old has been found. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) confirmed to PEOPLE that the search is over. NBC News reported that Ca’Shawn was found at a Los Angeles-area hospital on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Popculture

'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Says She Was 'Fired' Alongside Casual Photo

Briana DeJesus' appearances on the upcoming Teen Mom crossover spinoff special may be minimal. The MTV reality star, 27, shared a recent photo to her Instagram stories dressed in casual attire. But it was her caption that has fans questioning what capacity she may be shown in the special that's currently under production. "Fired attire lol," she captioned the photo. It's unclear if she's been fired from the show or from her day job outside of the show.
TV & VIDEOS
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy