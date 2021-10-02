CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

See Durand Jones & the Indications Bring Retro-Soul Grooves to 'CBS Mornings'

By Daniel Kreps
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurand Jones and the Indications brought their retro-soul grooves to CBS Mornings for the show’s latest “Saturday Sessions.”. For the performance, the soul revivalists from Indiana showcased three tracks off their recently released LP Private Space, “Witchoo,” “Love Will Work It Out” and “The Way That I Do,” the latter two the first singles the Indications released from their pandemic and politically inspired album.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

First Listen: Soul star Randy Hall will "Bring It On Home"

(September 29, 2021) Randy Hall is a triple threat whose prowess as a guitarist, singer and songwriter has been known within the industry since he was a teenager growing up in Chicago. Hall turned professional at age 15 and he got work with everyone from The Staple Singers to The Dells.
MUSIC
CBS News

Durand Jones and The Indications perform “Witchoo"

Durand Jones & The Indications met as college students at Indiana University back in 2012. Four years later, they recorded their self-titled debut album. 2019 brought a breakthrough album, “American Love Call” and now they're out with their latest, "Private Space." For Saturday Sessions, Durand Jones and The Indications perform "Witchoo."
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Rolling Stone

Olivia Rodrigo Talks ‘Heartbreak Songs’ and Going to Therapy on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

Olivia Rodrigo appeared on CBS Sunday Morning — from the childhood bedroom where she wrote many of what became her hits — to discuss her meteoric rise over the past year, her new album Sour and going to therapy. CBS’ Tracy Smith first gave viewers a rundown of Rodrigo’s career so far, noting how the singer’s singles are often tales of teenage breakups. “I’ve always been obsessed with heartbreak songs. I wrote heartbreak songs before I ever had a boyfriend, honestly,” Rodrigo said. “I’ve always been obsessed with that feeling. There’s nothing more painful that being in that feeling of loss.” As for...
CELEBRITIES
bcgavel.com

The Gavel Groove: Marathon Monday

Marathon Monday is finally here! With most students at Boston College never having attended the marathon, this is sure to be one to remember. We enlisted the help of the culture section and beyond to bring you the best darty playlist. So whether your Marathon Monday is starting at the crack of dawn or halfway through the race, here is a playlist to get you pumped!
MUSIC
Variety

Madonna Takes to Harlem for a Basement Performance, Parades Through Streets With Jon Batiste (Watch)

On Friday night in New York City, Madonna, joined by Jon Batiste, his band and a small group of fans, gave an intimate cabaret performance in the basement of Marcus Samuelsson’s restaurant Red Rooster, before spilling out into the Harlem streets for a 2 a.m. parade set to “Like a Prayer.” The midnight cabaret turned New Orleans-style street party rang in Friday’s release of “Madame X,” a documentary concert film of Madonna’s 2019 tour, released by Paramount Plus. (See video excerpts from the performance and parade, below.) “Obviously, Madame X has been born,” Madonna said to the basement crowd, dressed in a black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Soul#Retro#Cbs Mornings
ladowntownnews.com

DJ Minx brings her ‘high-tech soul’ to DTLA

DJ Minx is skilled at sharing stories through her mixes and music. But when she decided it was time to come out during Pride month, she was at a loss. “I knew it was more accepting these days,” said DJ Minx, born Jennifer Witcher. “I didn’t know how to go about speaking on it. I was so concerned about what other people thought.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The MixtapE! Presents Kane Brown, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE! Leave it to Kane Brown and H.E.R. to convince us not only that it's possible to make a country and R&b collab—but also that it works so...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy