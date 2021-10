Utah and USC face off in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, Oct. 9. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Utah (2-2, 1-0 Pac-12) is one of just three teams without a conference loss, along with No. 22 Arizona State in the Pac-12 South and Oregon State in the North, so a division crown or conference title and Rose Bowl berth are still in play, especially if they can win at USC (3-2, 2-2) for the first time since 1916.

