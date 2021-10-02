Reds vs. Pirates prediction: Count on quiet bats in Pittsburgh
The Reds will not be going to the playoffs this season, but pitcher Tyler Mahle would like to close the season with a good showing in Pittsburgh on Saturday. Mahle has been a completely pitch on the road compared to in Cincinnati, posting a 1.85 ERA on the road, which ranks second among starting MLB pitchers with at least 60 innings thrown on the road. He has allowed five home runs in 97 1/3 innings on the road. That’s in contrast to his numbers in Cincinnati: an ERA of 5.63 and 19 home runs surrendered in 78 1/3 innings.nypost.com
