This Grandma-Approved, 75-Year-Old Catalog Has an Amazon Storefront — Here’s What to Buy

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We have good news and bad news. Bad news is that shipping delays these days are real, so getting on holiday gifting early is a non-negotiable this year. The good (nay, great) news is Amazon just launched Black Friday-worthy deals today, so you can get that early start without waiting until the end of November for savings. But the deals don’t stop there. The site also released the Holiday Gift List, a new registry for shoppers that lets them see exactly what their friends and family are coveting this year. Consider it the grown-up, 2021 version of a letter to Santa. Shoppers can now create their own holiday wish lists, easily send them around, search for others’ wish lists, and even give and receive thanks with the Thank You List feature. On top of all of that, recipients get 90 days to return their gift if it doesn’t quite hit the mark. And because these deals are so early, you don’t have to stop at just grabbing your winter essentials and holiday gifts. Everything you need for Halloween or fall gatherings is also on sale.

