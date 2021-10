The Toronto Blue Jays trounced the Baltimore Orioles yesterday to the tune of 10-1, keeping their postseason dreams alive heading into the last game of the regular season. As it stands, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are tied in the Wild Card standings and the Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners sit one game back. All four teams will be playing just after 3:00 pm EST today so it will be known at around the same time whether or not the Blue Jays will be in playoff contention and possibly heading to a tiebreaker game depending on what the out of town scoreboards says.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO