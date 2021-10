Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher entered the offseason with a long to-do list after his team failed to qualify for the postseason in 2020-21 for the fifth time in nine seasons. His acquisitions indicate the organization’s intention to contend for a Stanley Cup in the short term. Teams with as many holes as the Flyers had a season ago wouldn’t typically expect to make such a drastic jump. However, the expectation is apparent based on the age and experience of acquired players like Ryan Ellis and Cam Atkinson, the career trajectory of captain Claude Giroux, and the vote of confidence placed in young players like goaltender Carter Hart to rebound from down efforts a year ago.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO