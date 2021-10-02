CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papoose – Thought I Was Gonna Stop (Feat Lil Wayne)

lilwaynehq.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePapoose and Lil Wayne have collaborated on a new song together called “Thought I Was Gonna Stop“. The track, which was produced by Timbaland, appears on Pap‘s new EP titled September that you can purchase for $21.00 via Cash App from his official website. You can listen to “Thought I...

www.lilwaynehq.com

Stereogum

Lil Wayne – “Ya Dig”

Last week, in a piece for Stereogum, Jayson Buford argued that Lil Wayne was returning “to legendary form” on a series of on-fire guest-verses. Almost immediately, as if to prove Jayson wrong, Wayne got together with perpetual hanger-on Rich The Kid to release the collaborative mixtape Trust Fund Babies. It’s bad. On Trust Fund Babies, Wayne is in a pure sleepy autopilot zone. Today, though, we’ve got a new song “Ya Dig” where Wayne once again sounds insane. So what’s going on here?
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Lil Wayne Joins Papoose On Timbaland-Produced ‘Thought I Was Gonna Stop’ — Listen

Lil Wayne has been on a crazy run of features this year that has been turning even those who have been skeptical of him in recent years eat their words. Most recently, he dropped a verse on a Run The Jewels remix and of course last night, he teamed up with Rich The Kid for their collaborative album Trust Fund Babies. You can stream that here.
MUSIC
lilwaynehq.com

Thought I Was Gonna Stop Lyrics

Artist: Papoose (Feat Lil Wayne) While y’all was on Clubhouse, I was in the dugout. No serial numbers on the side, they was rubbed out. Pull the stopper out of the bottom and drain the tub out. Know my way through any hood, nigga what you talkin’ ’bout?. You follow...
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Lil Wayne Has Dropped a New (Old) Song, 'Ya Dig'

Lil Wayne unexpectedly dropped a new song on streaming services Thursday, with “Ya Dig” arriving without much fanfare less than a week after the rapper released his collaborative Trust Fund Babies mixtape with Rich the Kid. However, the new song is anything but: According to Lil Wayne HQ, “Ya Dig”...
MUSIC
lilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne To Release “Tha Carter Collection” Vinyl Box Set

We now know why Lil Wayne randomly released an old single called “Ya Dig” this past week! It was promotion for his upcoming Tha Carter Collection box set. Tunechi is getting ready to release a 7″ vinyl boxed set, which will feature 19 of his biggest hits from his Tha Carter album series plus Tha Carter III era record, “Ya Dig“.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Gets Petty With Drake, Lil Wayne, & Mack Maine

Come on, now... you can't have a Young Money reunion without The Queen!. This week, Drake, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and a bunch of other Young Money-affiliated artists and executives met up for Lil Wayne's thirty-ninth birthday, celebrating together and remembering all of the good times they had back in the day. They shared pictures all over social media, but one very notable person was missing from the shots: Nicki Minaj. The superstar rapper seemingly wasn't invited to the get-together, prompting her to playfully throw some shade on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Drake Shares Cute New Photo Of Son Adonis, 3, Sticking His Tongue Out: ‘I Feel You Kid’

Drake took to Instagram to share an adorable new photo of his three-year-old son Adonis stretching his arms out and being cheeky for the camera. Drake, 34, is sharing another cute pic of his son Adonis, 3, and it’s one of the best ones yet! The rapper posted the snapshot to Instagram on Sept. 13 and in it, the curly haired cutie is sticking out his tongue while his arms are stretched out wide. He was wearing a white short-sleeved top and light denim jeans and looked as happy as could be. Check out the pic HERE!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Birdman Snaps On Irv Gotti For Detailing Lil Wayne's Cash Money Contract

In recent months, it feels like Birdman has been attempting to repair the poor public image he's established from his alleged business dealings. The industry rallied behind Lil Wayne during his dispute with Cash Money and Birdman. Meanwhile, the New Orleans-based label was raking in dollars from their deal with Universal.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

New Video: Common – ‘When We Move’ (Feat. Black Thought & Seun Kuti)

Earlier this month, Common dropped off the second part of his A Beautiful Revolution album. It features Jessica Care Moore, PJ and Black Thought, who also appeared on the first part, amongst others. You can stream the LP here. This morning, the Chicago legend has released the video for the...
MUSIC
hotradiomaine.com

(News) Lil Wayne Celebrates 39th Birthday

On Monday, (Sept. 27) Lil Wayne celebrated his 39th birthday. Several Young Money artists (including Drizzy) got together for the special occasion and Nicki Minaj wants to know why she didn’t get an invite. After pictures from the night hit social media, Minaj playfully commented “I had so much fun” under a group picture from the night re-posted by The Shade Room. Mack Maine then replied to Nicki’s comment, explaining that this particular gathering was thrown together at the last minute.“Lawwwdddd,” Mack wrote. “Don’t do it like that Nicketo!!! This shit was so last minute. We could run it back deaux it wasn’t complete without you.” Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, also chimed in. “They always do that sh**tttt,” she wrote on Instagram. “They did it to me last time sis it’s okay!” “Happy Birthday to my everything [Lil Wayne],” she wrote. Afterwards Nicki addressed those who were trolling: “Can’t even joke nomo chile,” she wrote. “These blogs so thirsty to post smthn for y’all to hate under. The obsession is a diff kinda real. We weren’t even in the same state. Just a lil jokey joke between me & my boo Mack.”
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Tyga (‘The Masked Singer’ Dalmatian) unmasked interview: Lil Wayne ‘inspired me’ to join Season 6

After sitting out last week, Group B made their debut on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” The collection of disguised celebrities sang their hearts out, but it was Dalmatian that couldn’t hold his own and was forced to unmask following a performance of “Beautiful” by Snoop Dogg & Pharrell Williams. The spotted pup was revealed to be none other than hip-hop star Tyga. SEE See all ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years “I saw Wayne do it,” Tyga told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. Rapper Lil Wayne was the first performer eliminated from Season 3...
NFL
lilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne Immortalized As A Premium New Funko Vinyl Figure Edition

Funko have announced their premium new vinyl figure collection, “Funko Gold“, which includes 3 iconic rappers – Lil Wayne, The Notorious B.I.G., and Ice Cube. two bobbleheads with Funko from his Tha Carter III era style, and now this new vinyl figure has the same look from the C3 days.
ENTERTAINMENT

