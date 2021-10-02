Papoose – Thought I Was Gonna Stop (Feat Lil Wayne)

On Monday, (Sept. 27) Lil Wayne celebrated his 39th birthday. Several Young Money artists (including Drizzy) got together for the special occasion and Nicki Minaj wants to know why she didn’t get an invite. After pictures from the night hit social media, Minaj playfully commented “I had so much fun” under a group picture from the night re-posted by The Shade Room. Mack Maine then replied to Nicki’s comment, explaining that this particular gathering was thrown together at the last minute.“Lawwwdddd,” Mack wrote. “Don’t do it like that Nicketo!!! This shit was so last minute. We could run it back deaux it wasn’t complete without you.” Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, also chimed in. “They always do that sh**tttt,” she wrote on Instagram. “They did it to me last time sis it’s okay!” “Happy Birthday to my everything [Lil Wayne],” she wrote. Afterwards Nicki addressed those who were trolling: “Can’t even joke nomo chile,” she wrote. “These blogs so thirsty to post smthn for y’all to hate under. The obsession is a diff kinda real. We weren’t even in the same state. Just a lil jokey joke between me & my boo Mack.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO