Central Florida’s three Democratic Congress members have been staunch allies since arriving in Washington in 2017. But when it comes to President Biden and the party’s biggest priorities, the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan and the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, they find themselves on quite different tracks. U.S. Reps. Val Demings and Darren Soto have both expressed full ...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO