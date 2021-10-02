CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Cedar City Police arrest man who attempted to kill his father

By Jacob Rueda
 8 days ago

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 40-year-old man is arrested after shooting his father during an argument. On September 30th, officers from the Cedar City Police Department were dispatched to 4254 W 375 N after reports of shots fired.

Police say the suspect, Brian Rush Peters, called to report himself and then handed the phone to his father, who told police that his son was drunk and tried to shoot him with a .22 caliber revolver.

Peters, who lives with his father, told the dispatcher that he tried to shoot his father and that a SWAT Team needed to come to the house because “there was going to be a lot of gunfire going on.”

During a police interview, the suspect’s father says he was sitting at his computer when he heard a bang. When he turned around, he saw his son, Peters, holding a revolver, trying to shoot him.

When his father asked Peters what he was doing, Peters told him that his “plans were ruined” without elaborating on what exactly those plans were.

Peter’s father was able to take the firearm away from him, yet while trying to calm him down, the suspect pointed yet another handgun at his father.

When officers arrived, they tried talking to Peters, but he was uncooperative. Officers were able to eventually contact Peters by phone who warned officers that if anyone came through the front door, he would shoot them. Police told Peters he needed to put the gun down.

As a SWAT Team arrived, an officer covering the front door of the residence notified officers that Peters left the house while pointing a gun towards him. After failing to comply with commands, the officer fired at Peters who then retreated back into the house. Peters was hit by gunfire and eventually exited the home without a weapon.

Peters received medical aid and was transported to a local hospital. He was released from the hospital on Friday and was booked into the Iron County Jail.

He is arrested on two charges including attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

