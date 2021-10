The San Diego Padres won for the first time in over a week, playing the role of spoiler as Jake Cronenworth’s tenth inning double gave the Padres a 3-2 victory. Joe Musgrove, who’s been one of the only bright spots in the Padres’ disappointing season, put a bow on his season, allowing just one run in five innings. His first-inning strikeout of Darin Ruf was his 200th strikeout of the season, the first Padre to reach that milestone since James Shields punched out 216 batters in 2015. The Padres actually showed some semblance of heart, battling back twice to tie the game, before Mark Melancon shut the Giants down in the tenth to get the win.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO