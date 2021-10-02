GameThread: Nevada at Boise State

It’s Homecoming on The Blue™ and the Broncos take on old foe Nevada (who they haven’t lost to since...THAT game). The line has dropped precipitously before kickoff, so it will be fun to find out why as the Broncos try to start their conference sched 2-0 for the umpteenth time. The Broncos are also unveiling some slick new throwback helmets, so let’s hope that they don’t have a negative connotation for years to come! If you aren’t AT Albertsons Stadium on this lovely day (I have to coach soccer), you can catch the game on FS1 in about an hour. You can also catch the dulcet tones of Messrs Behler and Cavender on 670 KBOI. We’ll have a man on the sidelines and one in the booth, and they’ll be dropping some content for you as the day progresses. Rubber, meet road.