Florida State

Live Updates: FSU 0, Syracuse 0 - First Quarter

By Chris Nee
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts Syracuse on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (0-4, 0-2 ACC) and the Orange (3-1, 0-0 ACC) can be seen on the ACC Network. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here. Noles247.com will provide game updates below including pregame observations, play-by-play, stats, injury updates, notes, and more.

Related
247Sports

Florida State football: Mike Norvell commends Jordan Travis’ development after upset victory at UNC

Florida State football has turned around an 0-4 start to the season with back-to-back wins in the ACC thanks in large part to the transformation of redshirt sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis. Returning to the starting lineup last week, Travis surpassed Charlie Ward’s career rushing record at FSU by racking up a career-high 113 yards on the ground, including 25-yard and 33-yad scrambles that set up the winning field goal against Syracuse.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Beyond the Box Score: How FSU upset UNC

Florida State put together a sound scheme and executed it at a high level, leading to a 35-25 road win against heavily-favored UNC. How did FSU pull off the upset?. We dive into the numbers, going past the basic box score and into some of the advanced metrics that show how the Seminoles managed to win.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Three-star swingman Chauncey Gibson discusses his Clemson commitment

Clemson landed another Chauncey in their 2022 recruiting class this weekend. This time it came in the form of Chauncey Gibson, a 6-foot-6 swingman out of Dallas (Texas) Kimball. "They have been down since my recruitment process started," says Gibson. "I see myself really playing a big role in their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Closer look: Rewatching Virginia at Louisville

Virginia football is still in the ACC Coastal mix. The Cavaliers came back from a 17-point deficit to beat in the fourth quarter to beat the Louisville Cardinals 34-33 to move to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the ACC. This was the program's first win at Cardinal Stadium in the school's history and it was the first back-to-back road ACC wins since 2011.
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

College football power rankings after Week 6 via ESPN

For the first time this season, Alabama is moving off the 1-line after a surprising loss to Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide's first in 100 games against an unranked team. Alabama dropped several spots in ESPN's latest power rankings while the Big Ten tightened its vice grip on the top 10 with several College Football Playoff hopefuls moving to the forefront.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Grades: Texas A&M

BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide following its 41-38 loss to Texas A&M. Career highs in pass attempts (48) and passing yards (369) coincided with his lowest completion percentage (58) as a starter. Even with nine completions of 16 yards or more in the game, yards per attempt of 7.68 was also a season low. On third down, completed 8 of 13 passes for 90 yards and seven first downs. Fifth game this season with three or more touchdown passes for Young. Second straight game with a red zone interception from the sophomore and he also had a hand in another turnover in the first quarter. We'll go C+ here.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Beamer takes glass half-full approach during Sunday review

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer was his usual, optimistic self during Sunday night’s teleconference. The call began a little more than 24 hours after the 45-20 loss at Tennessee, which dropped South Carolina’s record to 3-3 (0-3 SEC) in Year 1 with Beamer as head coach. “Really excited about...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Buckeyes offer scholarship to Top 100 prospect

The Buckeyes have offered a scholarship to the country’s No. 6 class of 2023 linebacker, Jayvant Brown from Deerfield Beach (Fla.) Deerfield Beach. Brown posted the offer on his Twitter account this evening. “Blessed to receive a offer from Ohio State University,” Brown posted on his Twitter account. Brown confirmed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Keep Working: My thoughts after Week 6

Keep working — no matter whether you won or lost this weekend. Keep working – no matter if everything went right, or it all went wrong. That's my motto, anyway. Here are my thoughts following an amazing Saturday of college football. Week 6 lived up to the hype. A Child...
NFL
247Sports

College football rankings: How the Playoff Top 25 would look today

College Football Playoff selection committee protocol is a phrase we will be referencing ad nauseam very soon, so it is never too early to project how the first rankings may look this season. The first six weeks of college football has provided great parity behind top-ranked Georgia, including more losses by nationally-ranked teams up to this point in the AP Poll era.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Report Card: Georgia thumps Auburn 34-10

Georgia is now 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation after winning the 126th playing of The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry by a score of 34-10. The Bulldogs trailed Auburn 3-0 after the Tigers' first possession and it was the first time they have trailed all season, but 24 unanswered points essentially put the game away.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Comparing the offensive output

Through six games, the South Carolina Gamecocks offense is averaging 335.5 yards per game, which is lower than any end-of-season average by the program since 2011. Over the last 10 years, just one South Carolina offense finished with fewer than 347 yards per game. The 2017 team averaged 337.1. Currently,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Gators remain at No. 20 in AP Poll

The Florida Gators (4-2, 2-2 SEC) remained at No. 20 in the Associated Press College Football Top 25 this week as released by the organization on Sunday. The poll reflected a change at the top with Alabama losing on the road at Texas A&M and may be a surprise to some in terms of Florida with the 42-0 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Beamer talks OL, red zone calls and deep throws

The South Carolina Gamecocks offense struggled early in Knoxville, despite a batch of change ups and tweaks that were part of the offensive game plan. Coach Shane Beamer said Sunday that a few could’ve been run better, before going over some experimentations the staff is doing at one of the team’s most belabored positions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Postgame breakdown: A long haul analysis of A&M's win over Alabama

The word unexpected is the one that best encapsulates unranked Texas A&M's 41-38 victory over top ranked Alabama last night. That's because just about everything about the game came as a surprise to those watching who had seen the two teams play this season and particularly in recent weeks. During...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Rebels open as road favorite over Tennessee

Ole Miss has opened as a favorite in its upcoming road game at Tennessee. The Rebels and the Volunteers will collide in Knoxville on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the SEC Network. According to Vegas odds makers, the opening consensus...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Vegas line has Georgia as a 22-point home favorite over Kentucky

Georgia, coming off its third win over a top 20 opponent of the season, a 34-10 victory over Auburn, is now preparing for another Top 20 matchup. On Sunday, oddsmakers set the opening line for the Week 7 matchup between Georgia and Kentucky. The Wildcats took down LSU 42-21 at home over the weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Michigan State football: Star RB Kenneth Walker III vaults into Heisman Trophy conversation

Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor exploded for three long touchdown catches in the first half of Michigan State’s 31-13 win over Rutgers on Saturday. But the second half was the Kenneth Walker III show. The Spartans’ star running back broke free for a 94-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. It was the longest play from scrimmage in Michigan State’s rich football history, and Walker finished with 232 rushing yards in Michigan State's sixth-straight win.
MICHIGAN STATE

