Opponents have attempted to test the Kansas City Chiefs defense on fourth downs in recent weeks. Amid defensive struggles in every facet of their performances, the Chiefs have conceded six of eight attempts for a fresh set of downs through four games. Though it could be argued that the lackluster plays on the first three downs are the bigger issue, teams are keying in on ways to beat Kansas City in any way possible, and seem to have found an edge they can give themselves by going for it on the final down.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO