CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Wife Whose Husband Left 'Five Days after She Was Paralyzed' Found Love Again

By Lois Oladejo
Amomama
Amomama
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Five days after suffering devastating paralysis, a woman faced more tragedy when her husband abandoned her. However, she appears to be in a happy place, as fate has finally smiled on her. The story of a woman who found love again after she was dumped by her husband, five days...

news.amomama.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Lauryn Shannon Says She’s ‘Found My Person’ In Husband Josh Efird

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is letting the world know how much she adores her husband Josh Efird with a heartfelt post on social media. The 21-year-old “Mama June: From Not to Hot” star took to Instagram Saturday to share a series of photos she took with her 25-year-old husband and their two kids, 3-year-old Ella Grace and 2-month-old Bentley Jameson, at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Medical Emergency#Paralyzed#Stroke#Love Again#Izabela Logan
wbch.com

Drew Barrymore raves about her ex-husband's new wife: "I absolutely worship the ground she walks on"

Drew Barrymore is very happy for her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. That's because his new wife, Alexandra Michler, has the actress' seal of approval. Speaking on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the Charlie's Angels star made it clear she loves her ex's new bride. Michler, who works for Vogue as its director of fashion initiatives, wed Kopelman last month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fox10phoenix.com

Husband, wife dead after alleged murder-suicide in Ahwatukee

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Ahwatukee Foothills on Saturday, officials said. Officers had received a call at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 from a man who said he had just shot his wife and was threatening to shoot himself.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
Slate

My Daughter and Her Fiance Are Rejecting My Post-Op Help

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 25-year-old daughter, “Jenny,” needs surgery in a few weeks. It’ll be a quick procedure with a one-night hospital stay to ensure her pain is controlled and that she can walk before she is released. Her fiancé, “Kurt” (also 25), has been very attentive to her in the weeks leading up to surgery. Kurt works full-time from home and has been able to take time off to drive her to pre-op appointments, cook dinner for them, etc. As Jenny is my only child and has never had surgery before, I’m extremely concerned about the upcoming procedure. I offered to fly to Jenny’s city—about a four-hour plane ride—and stay with them for a few days so I can take care of Jenny while Kurt focuses on work. Jenny and Kurt talked it over, and Jenny told me that while Kurt appreciated the offer, he felt it would add more stress, as they have a one-bedroom apartment and I’d be sleeping on the couch. He also told her it would stress him out to feel like he was “hosting” me in addition to taking care of Jenny. I was really hurt by this. I’m concerned about Kurt’s ability to provide full-time care for Jenny, and also frustrated that Jenny is allowing Kurt to veto my visit. My husband has been reminding me that this is not about me and my wishes, but it still stings. What is the general protocol for taking care of adult children and medical issues? Should I approach Kurt directly? We’ve always had a fine relationship, so I’m confused about why he seems to be icing me out. Thank you for your help.
KIDS
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Experienced a Major First with Her Fiancé: "What An Experience"

Porsha Williams recently experienced a special milestone with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, traveling to his home country of Nigeria for the first time. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member took to Instagram to capture some sweet moments with her husband-to-be during their unforgettable trip. On September 22, Porsha offered...
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
359K+
Followers
33K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy