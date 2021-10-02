Something about the LA Rams offense throwing the long ball

Here we go, the moment we all have been waiting for. Er.. dreaded? Wait, you don’t know what this is all about? Well perhaps I should back this up a bit, shouldn’t I? The LA Rams’ active 53-man roster is at 53 players. The team’s 16 man roster is at 15 players. But the LA Rams have designated both outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum to return from Injured Reserve. That starts the clock. The team has 21 days to activate each player.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO