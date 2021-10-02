Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 2 promo: Will Meredith leave Seattle?
Season 18 episode 2 is set to arrive on ABC this coming Thursday and we’ve got a good sense now of Meredith’s dilemma. We understand why Ellen Pompeo’s character would want to stay in Seattle. That’s been her home for the entirety of the series; not only that, but her friends and family are there! She’s built up a medical legacy that is almost unparalleled and there’s so much work that could be done there.cartermatt.com
