Yellowstone season 4: The true biggest threat to the Duttons

We are growing closer to the return of “Yellowstone” and fans of the show are getting in their last-minute theories. Of all the characters residing on “Yellowstone,” perhaps none is more complex than Jamie Dutton. Played wonderfully by veteran actor Wes Bentley, Jamie has been on a roller coaster ride since the first season. His political aspirations often put him at odds with his adopted father, John Dutton. While the two men don’t see eye to eye on some things, it is clear that they respect and love one another. When Jamie took a shotgun out to the middle of nowhere with the intention of taking his own life, it was John who talked him down. John also welcomed Jamie back to the Yellowstone Ranch, allowing him to work and live in the bunkhouse while sorting things out. Jamie craves his father’s approval though it comes with a price — protecting the ranch at all costs.

