Yellowstone season 4: The true biggest threat to the Duttons

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we await the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Paramount Network on November 7, it makes a lot of sense to think about threats. We know that this is an extremely dangerous world and with that, the Duttons have been targeted a multitude of times already. Of course, the one we’re mentally stuck on is the cliffhanger at the end of season 3 — it’s hard not to be when you think about how so many of our favorites could be dead!

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Need to Prepare Themselves for Jacki Weaver’s Character

“She takes no prisoners… She’s terrifying.” Yellowstone fans and Duttons beware: Jacki Weaver‘s Caroline Warner is coming for you. As if Market Equities hasn’t been a ruthless enough challenge to the Dutton empire already, Taylor Sheridan is upping the stakes. Two-time Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is set to steal the show as the company’s CEO, Caroline Warner, for Yellowstone Season 4. And she’s about to make life a whole lot more difficult for the Duttons – far more than even Willa Hayes (Karen Pittman) or Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway) could dream of.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Think Walker Is Going to Kill Lloyd Next Season

A brand new trailer for the fourth season of “Yellowstone” recently emerged and fans are predictably going nuts after viewing it. The latest “Yellowstone” trailer is only 30 seconds longs but it is packed with lots of action. That action moves and fast and furious and it’s difficult to see what’s going on as the scenes flash by in a blur. “Yellowstone” fans, however, are a special breed and have already begun dissecting and analyzing each and every split-second shot. Some fans have gone as far as taking still frames from the trailer in order to get a better look at the scenes.
US105

New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Trailer Looks Grim for One Major Character [Watch]

Yellowstone has released a new trailer for its upcoming Season 4, and things are not looking good for one of the characters who was left hanging at the end of Season 3. Season 3 ended with multiple cliffhangers as the Dutton family came under concerted attack on multiple fronts. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) fell to the ground after getting shot in the chest, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) looked like she might have gotten blown up by a package bomb and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) was attacked by gunmen who burst into his office and opened fire.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Season 3 Marathon Airing Today: How to Watch

We are just about six weeks away from the return of our favorite modern western show “Yellowstone” as the excitement builds. The wait for “Yellowstone” fans has been longer than expected but we all expect it will be well worth it. “Yellowstone” will make its glorious return later this year on Sunday, Nov. 7. In the meantime, “Yellowstone” fans are getting their last-minute theories and speculation in.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Has Been in a Ton of Major Movies, Fans of the Show Are Just Now Realizing

For his work on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser has quickly become a household name among the show’s fans. On “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler, the ruthless leader of the ranch’s bunkhouse gang. Hauser is a pretty good-sized fellow and he gives Rip a really intimidating presence. Typically decked out in all black, Rip Wheeler is not someone you would like to meet in a dark alleyway. He’s proven time and time again on “Yellowstone” that he is not to be messed with. Extremely loyal to the Dutton family, that policy also extends to them — you mess with the Dutton — you mess with him. Rip is the family’s enforcer and unofficial bodyguard. He’s shown no qualms when it comes to doing away with the family’s adversaries. A trip to the “train station” awaits those who dare cross Rip’s path.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Proves John Dutton Is the King of One-Liners

If you were to ask 10 “Yellowstone” fans what their favorite aspect of the show is — you would likely receive several different answers. The overriding theme of “Yellowstone” is the portrayal of the western cowboy culture and life on one of the country’s biggest cattle ranches. Beyond that, there are numerous reasons people love the hit Paramount Network series. The provides suspense in droves for its viewers to delight in. The multiple and interworking dramas on the show are also enticing for fans to follow. The show also presents the high stakes of protecting the property that rightfully belongs to them. That isn’t something most of us will experience in our lifetimes and “Yellowstone” gives us a taste of that.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s New Video Gives More Looks at Season 4 Than We’ve Seen So Far

Good news for “Yellowstone” fans. A new video promo dropped earlier today with a sneak peek at never-before-seen content for the upcoming Season 4. We’re only a month away from the two-hour season premiere, and fans are itching to see more of their favorite characters on screen. That’s exactly what this new promo gives us, along with a glimpse at a brand new character.
countryliving.com

'Yellowstone' Fans Are Concerned About John Dutton After Watching the New Season 4 Promo

The anticipation for the season 4 premiere of Yellowstone has reached a fever pitch. Fans of the Dutton family drama are simply beside themselves with anticipation for the 2-hour season premiere, when they hope to find out the fate of the characters who were attacked in the season 3 finale, and what Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) will do when he finds out who is responsible. Paramount Network has promised that "Revenge is worth the wait," but that certainly doesn't mean waiting is easy!
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Biggest Mystery Has to Be How Jamie Was Involved in the Attacks

We are growing closer to the return of “Yellowstone” and fans of the show are getting in their last-minute theories. Of all the characters residing on “Yellowstone,” perhaps none is more complex than Jamie Dutton. Played wonderfully by veteran actor Wes Bentley, Jamie has been on a roller coaster ride since the first season. His political aspirations often put him at odds with his adopted father, John Dutton. While the two men don’t see eye to eye on some things, it is clear that they respect and love one another. When Jamie took a shotgun out to the middle of nowhere with the intention of taking his own life, it was John who talked him down. John also welcomed Jamie back to the Yellowstone Ranch, allowing him to work and live in the bunkhouse while sorting things out. Jamie craves his father’s approval though it comes with a price — protecting the ranch at all costs.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Will Jamie Dutton Go Searching for Half-Brother We Don’t Know About Next Season?

“Yellowstone” fans, like you, Outsiders, are looking ahead to Season 4’s premiere. Yet a question looms over Jamie Dutton on the show. Will Jamie, played by Wes Bentley, take off and look for a half-brother that we have not met? It’s an interesting thought, especially with the Duttons on the prowl to get even. After all, do you think John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, and his family members aren’t going to get retribution for being shot?
Outsider.com

Getting ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Ticked 101: Ask Who’s the Leading Male Character

It all started with a seemingly innocent Instagram post from the official “Yellowstone” social media account. To gear up for the premiere of Season 4, the show’s been showing off sneak peeks and trailers featuring our favorite characters. We’ve seen flashbacks to previous seasons, hints of what’s to come, and still photos that remind us who we love and hate to watch on the show.
Outsider.com

This New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Teaser Is Easily the Most Cryptic One Yet

We’re exactly one month away from the premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 4, Outsiders. But it can’t come soon enough. There are too many questions to be answered after that helluva cliffhanger in the Season 3 finale. We don’t know who lives and who dies, especially after people shoot John on the side of the road and he starts bleeding out. And let’s not forget Kayce caught in a gunfight or Beth’s office exploding because of a mysterious explosive. All we know, based on the Season 4 trailer, is that Rip finds John bleeding out and tells him, “Don’t you die on me.”
