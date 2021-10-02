Yellowstone season 4: The true biggest threat to the Duttons
As we await the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Paramount Network on November 7, it makes a lot of sense to think about threats. We know that this is an extremely dangerous world and with that, the Duttons have been targeted a multitude of times already. Of course, the one we’re mentally stuck on is the cliffhanger at the end of season 3 — it’s hard not to be when you think about how so many of our favorites could be dead!cartermatt.com
