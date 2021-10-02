CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrsten Sinema Slams House Progressives for 'Inexcusable' Infrastructure Vote Delay

Delaying the bipartisan bill "only hurts everyday families," Senator Sinema said in a statement.

yoursmarterthanthat
8d ago

She be a republican next time she runs . She is actually just trying to get some attention for her next run for office. Coming to a town in Florida soon 🤬

Maureen Solomon Sullivan
7d ago

Thank You Senator Sinema! So glad you are protesting the I'll defined Social Infastructure Legislation your Democratic Party is pushing through for a hefty pricetag! What are all of the identified spending projects un the legislation?Is the rationale the same....vote yes for it & you will find out later how we are sticking it to the average to middling American Citizen. We must take care of everyone living here & abroad...before attending to our own Citizen's dilemmas! Please do not provide everything for people from birth to death without some type of work / means requirement!! Please stand your ground & uphold decency in our governing system.

Washington Post

Bernie Sanders erupts at Joe Manchin, and a deeper dispute is revealed

We’re finally getting the grand public argument among Democrats that we deserve. With Sen. Bernie Sanders ratcheting up his attacks on Sen. Joe Manchin III over President Biden’s agenda, this is being widely depicted as a window into intraparty tensions over legislative arcana. But the Vermont independent’s broadside also ripped the lid off a deeper dispute — over what kind of economy we have and what it really means to invest in our people.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

