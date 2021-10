Here is what Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones said during the team’s Media Day before training camp on Monday. “It doesn’t change. Same thing that got us to the Finals last year will be the thing we focus on this year, which is being prepared to compete every night. I think our guys know what it takes to from a physical and mental standpoint. The amount of focus it takes to navigate the entire season plus the playoffs, I thought it was a good experience for us. So I’m excited to see us continue to play, because I know deep down inside, all of our guys are disappointed with the result but they were happy with the process.”

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO