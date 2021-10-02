CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, NY

Investigating deadly house explosion in Allegany County

 8 days ago
ALMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a deadly house explosion in Allegany County.

State Police say the fire happened on County Route 18 in the Town of Alma around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to troopers, the home is completely demolished.

Authorities say they found one victim in the rubble.

The remains were sent to the medical examiner's office for identification.

The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on scene, along with multiple fire departments.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Four children injured in Amish buggy crash

Four children have been injured in an Amish buggy crash in the Town of Farmersville. New York State Police say four children, aged 6, 8, 10 and 13, were traveling in the buggy on County Route 80 at around 4 p.m. when the buggy failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Rogers Road.
ACCIDENTS
