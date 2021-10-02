Investigating deadly house explosion in Allegany County

ALMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a deadly house explosion in Allegany County.

State Police say the fire happened on County Route 18 in the Town of Alma around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to troopers, the home is completely demolished.

Authorities say they found one victim in the rubble.

The remains were sent to the medical examiner's office for identification.

The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on scene, along with multiple fire departments.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.