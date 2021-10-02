CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Public meetings for the week of Oct. 3

Amarillo Globe-Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 p.m., City Council Chambers, 601 S Buchanan St. Work session; consider the following subdivision plat/s: Mirror Addition Unit No. 32, an addition to the city of Amarillo, being a replat of Lots 1-20, Block 479 and vacated public right-of-ways, Mirror Addition, and Lots 10-16, Block 480, Mirror Addition Unit No. 18 Amended, and an unplatted tract of land in section 155, Block 2, A.B.&M. Survey, Potter County. Vicinity: E I-40 and Willow St. Applicant: Ragha Group, LLC;

www.amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Potter County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
County
Randall County, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
Potter County, TX
Government
Randall County, TX
Government
The Hill

Texas gubernatorial candidate says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates'

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is currently recovering from a case of COVID-19, said his hospitalization with the virus has made him “more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates.”. West, who announced Saturday night that he has coronavirus-related pneumonia, advocated for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy as a way to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council Chambers#Mirror Addition Unit#Willow St Applicant#Ragha Group#Llc#T T R R Co#Vineyards#Faec Holdings 396537#Block 33#Amw Activity Report
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy