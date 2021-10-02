Public meetings for the week of Oct. 3
3 p.m., City Council Chambers, 601 S Buchanan St. Work session; consider the following subdivision plat/s: Mirror Addition Unit No. 32, an addition to the city of Amarillo, being a replat of Lots 1-20, Block 479 and vacated public right-of-ways, Mirror Addition, and Lots 10-16, Block 480, Mirror Addition Unit No. 18 Amended, and an unplatted tract of land in section 155, Block 2, A.B.&M. Survey, Potter County. Vicinity: E I-40 and Willow St. Applicant: Ragha Group, LLC;www.amarillo.com
Comments / 0