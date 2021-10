NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of people turned out to take a stand for abortions rights Saturday at the fifth annual Women’s March. Rallies were held in hundreds of cities across the country, including New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, organizers said they were motivated by a law that went into effect in September in Texas, which bans nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Chanting and holding up signs, dozens in New York stood up for abortion rights. “We need to make sure that Roe v. Wade is federally protected,” one speaker said. “We’ve been extremely complacent,...

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO