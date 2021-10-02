CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Perseverance rover is a tiny speck in this image of Mars taken from orbit

Cover picture for the articleYou can see NASA’s Perseverance rover as spotted from the Martian skies in this image, captured by the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on board the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter observes Mars from orbit to study its geology and climate, and HiRISE is specifically designed to take high-resolution images of the planet’s surface. That makes it the perfect tool for spotting the rover from high above.

ScienceAlert

What The Heck Was This Blue 'Luminous Event' Photographed From The Space Station?

On October 8, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet captured something strikingly rare from on board the International Space Station (ISS). The photo – which is a single frame taken from a longer timelapse – might look like it shows a cobalt bomb exploding over Europe, but this scary-looking blue light didn't do any damage. In fact, most people would never have noticed it happening. Instead, the frame shows something far less ominous called a 'transient luminous event' – a lightning-like phenomenon striking upwards in the upper atmosphere. Also known as upper-atmospheric lighting, transient luminous events are a bunch of related phenomena which occur during thunderstorms, but...
ASTRONOMY
WINKNEWS.com

Photos from NASA’s Perseverance rover indicate ancient flash floods on Mars

A new study from the team behind NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover reveals that areas of Mars — specifically the Jezero Crater, an area scientists think may hold keys to ancient Martian life — experienced “significant” flash floods that carved the landscape into the rocky wasteland we see today. The team...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

First close-up pictures of Mercury from BepiColombo hint at answers to the planet's secrets

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. The BepiColombo spacecraft – a joint project by the European and Japanese space agencies – swung by its destination planet Mercury in the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 2. Passing within just 124 miles (200 kilometers) of the surface of Mercury, it sent back some spectacular pictures.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Perseverance's first major successes on Mars — an update from mission scientists

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Melissa Rice, Associate Professor of Planetary Science, Western Washington University. Briony Horgan, Associate Professor of Planetary Science, Purdue University. In the short time since NASA's Perseverance rover landed in Mars'...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Mystery of a strange, mirrored double galaxy solved using Hubble data

When telescopes like Hubble peer out into the cosmos, they can sometimes sneak a view of very distant objects using a phenomenon called gravitational lensing. This is where a massive object like a galaxy passes between a distant object and Earth, and the gravity of this intermediate object warps spacetime and acts as a magnifying glass. This allows astronomers to glimpse objects which would otherwise be too faint and far away to be visible.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Blue Origin delays William Shatner's space flight

Blue Origin announced Sunday it was delaying an upcoming flight set to carry actor William Shatner to space due to anticipated winds. Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the cult classic TV series "Star Trek," is due to become the first member of the iconic show's cast to journey to the final frontier as a guest aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket. His history-making flight was scheduled for October 12. But "due to forecasted winds on Tuesday, October 12, Blue Origin's mission operations team has made the decision to delay the launch of NS-18 and is now targeting Wednesday, October 13," a spokeswoman said in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Hubble Captures Mesmerizing Detail of Two Galaxies on a Collision Course

Around 100 million light-years away, two galaxies are giving astronomers a sneak preview of the fate of the Milky Way. So close that they are categorized under a single name, Arp 91, the spiral galaxies NGC 5953 and NGC 5954 are in the process of merging, with material from the latter extending towards and into the former. Details of this merger are visible in a new image from the Hubble Space Telescope. Gradually, the two galaxies will join together, becoming one big elliptical galaxy, according to our models of these colossal cosmic interactions. That's how we expect the Milky Way to end...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA Images of the Week: Rogue Planet, Dangerous Dance, SpaceX & Electric Propulsion

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features two interacting galaxies that are so intertwined, they have a collective name – Arp 91. Their delicate galactic dance takes place more than 100 million light-years from Earth. The two galaxies comprising Arp 91 have their own names: the lower galaxy, which looks like a bright spot, is NGC 5953, and the oval-shaped galaxy to the upper right is NGC 5954. In reality, both of them are spiral galaxies, but their shapes appear very different because of their orientation with respect to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
dailynewsen.com

A rare planet circuntriple on the head of Orion

A new study confirms that the Triple GW ORI stellar system can contain a planet that orbits around its three soles. It would be one of the strangest planets of those known in the universe. We travel today to Orion. Not only is it one of the brightest and famous...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

How to watch NASA’s asteroid explorer Lucy launch this week

This week, NASA will be launching its newest explorer: Lucy, a spacecraft that will be traveling to the asteroids near Jupiter to learn about how the solar system formed. Lucy will launch early in the morning on Saturday, October 16 on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, and we’ve got the details on how you can watch the launch live.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
news3lv.com

UNLV astronomers make unprecedented discovery

Las Vegas (KSNV) — UNLV researchers say they’ve made a discovery 13-hundred light-years from Earth that could possibly be the first planet to orbit three stars. GW-Ori was observed by the Atacama Large Millimeter Submillimeter Array or “ALMA” telescope. Photographs show what is believed to be three stars grouped together, with a large planet in its formation stages nearby.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

New Chang’e-5 lunar sample includes youngest volcanic moon rocks to date

When China’s Chang’e-5 lunar spacecraft returned to Earth last December, it brought with it the first sample of moon rocks collected in more than 40 years. An international team of researchers has been hard at work analyzing part of this precious sample and has found that it contains some of the youngest volcanic lunar material discovered to date.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Take a ride on the space station from Texas to Maine

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough has posted a cool video captured from the International Space Station (ISS), where he’s been living and working since April. The 24-second sequence shows the U.S and its major cities lit up at night as the station travels from Texas in the south to Maine in the northeast at an altitude of about 250 miles. Look carefully and you’ll spot a storm happening far below, while the end of the video features a sunrise.
MAINE STATE
Digital Trends

How to watch a livestream of investigation of ice planet Uranus this weekend

If you have some free time this weekend, why not tune into an astronomy broadcast showing astronomers investigating the distant ice giant planet Uranus? Experts will be using a ground-based telescope to observe the atmosphere of this lesser-studied planet, located 1.9 billion miles away, and to build out the most detailed infrared map of it to date.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray! Understanding Halos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When you hear the word halo, you may think of an angel.  The topic here is halos, but these ones are in the sky, and something I get asked about a lot. (Photo Credit: KDKA) They are sun halos, or the rainbow ring around the sun, and moon halos. Those are the ring around the moon. (Photo Credit: KDKA) They are caused by cirrus clouds. Those are the high, thin clouds way up in the sky. Since they occur so high up, greater than 20-thousand feet where temperatures are below freezing, those clouds are comprised of millions and millions of tiny...
ASTRONOMY

