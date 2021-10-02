CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘Do your job’: McAuliffe watches closely as messy Capitol Hill negotiations threaten Virginia race

Cover picture for the articleThere is possibly no Democrat outside of Washington, DC, who is more closely watching the chaotic negotiations playing out on Capitol Hill than Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe. The messy machinations of Congress rarely play a role in off-year races, but Virginia is the notable exception. Not only are...

WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
NBC Washington

McAuliffe, Youngkin Just Points Apart in Virginia Governor's Race Poll

Democratic candidate for Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin are just points apart among likely voters, poll results released Friday say. McAuliffe leads Youngkin by a margin of 49% to 45%, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2%, The Wason Center for Civic Leadership...
potomaclocal.com

News & Notes: McAuliffe to Washington lawmakers: ‘Do your job’

Democrats on defense as their new House majority faces its first electoral test. Virginia Democrats are playing defense in nearly a dozen competitive House of Delegates districts this year as they defend their new majority against GOP challengers hoping to win back ground lost during Donald Trump’s presidency. [Virginia Mercury]
KPVI Newschannel 6

Polls show tight race between Youngkin and McAuliffe

(The Center Square) – Although Virginia has shifted more blue in recent years, statewide polling suggests a very narrow race in the upcoming gubernatorial election between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. McAuliffe, a former governor, and Youngkin, a businessman and political newcomer, are within three points of each...
cltampa.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis says migrants ‘will stop even coming’ if Biden reinstitutes Trump border policies

Gov. Ron DeSantis says President Joe Biden‘s border enforcement policies have created the “crisis” at the nation’s southern border. On Tuesday, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration over the enforcement of immigration laws. DeSantis, meanwhile, issued an executive order prohibiting state agencies from assisting in the illegal resettling of undocumented border crossers.
Fox News

Virginia's Youngkin: McAuliffe and Democrats' vax-or-job mandates 'what dictatorial leadership is all about'

Virginia Republican gubernatorial hopeful Glenn Youngkin warned that former Gov. Terence McAuliffe's support for vaccine mandates is not the same as simply encouraging vaccinations and also an example of "dictatorial" governance-by-fiat. Youngkin, a political newcomer who recently retired from The Carlyle Group, faces off with McAuliffe – a longtime confidant...
Marconews.com

Negotiations on Capitol Hill, USPS changes, Disney World at 50: 5 things to know Friday

Lawmakers get back to work after delaying infrastructure bill vote. After talks between key lawmakers and White House officials lasted into the evening, the House delayed a vote Thursday on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as negotiations continue on separate legislation with President Joe Biden's social welfare priorities. Talks are expected to resume Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said this week she wouldn't call a vote on the infrastructure bill without also having legislative language for the compromise reached with the Senate and White House on the $3.5 trillion package of Biden's priorities. A source told USA TODAY that top aides to Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., met with White House officials to try to nail down a compromise on Biden's budget package to get moderate Democratic senators on board. Dozens of progressive Democrats have threatened to vote against the infrastructure bill unless it moves in tandem with the larger package. If Republicans united against the measure, a loss of four Democrats could have rejected the bill.
