Thermaltake & Studio F. A. Porsche Unveil ARGENT E700 Gaming Chairs
Thermaltake is delighted to announce a new collaboration with Studio F. A. Porsche, a union where exclusive functional design meets with cutting-edge gaming peripheral technology. Thermaltake and Studio F. A. Porsche has reimagined the traditional gaming chair and took it to the next level in regards to aesthetic design, quality, and engineering. Together, Thermaltake and Studio F. A. Porsche has created a premium gaming chair that is not only exclusively designed for gamers. The new ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair is also a great fit for the working professional and will be available in six special colours for users to select the best fit.www.eteknix.com
