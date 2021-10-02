Thermaltake & Studio F. A. Porsche Unveil ARGENT E700 Gaming Chairs

In the past, I never really thought about the type of chair I’d need for a home office/gaming setup. I’m older now and back then, you either used an uncomfortable wooden chair from the kitchen or one of those cheap office chairs they give minimum wage salespersons. It wasn’t until the last 10 years or so that I started using an executive-style office chair that I thought I had the Cadillac of chairs. Well, these days, who wants a Cadillac when you can have a McLaren? Racing style gaming chairs are all the rage now and while I never thought I’d get myself one, the opportunity arose to actually test one out long term and I may never go back to a normal chair again. The chair in question is the Vertagear SL5000 Racing Series Gaming Chair, a chair so impressive that you’d think they came straight out of a sports car.

