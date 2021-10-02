CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsair Unveils its XENEON 32QHD165 Gaming Monitor

By Mike Sanders
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorsair has announced the launch of its XENEON 32QHD165, a stunning new monitor built from the ground up for gamers and creators, featuring an ultra-slim 32-inch QHD screen with a cutting-edge IPS LED panel to produce a beautiful 2560×1440 image. With up to a 165 Hz refresh rate, along with AMD FreeSync Premium certification and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to keep up with every frame of the latest games, the XENEON 32QHD165 offers a terrific combination of powerful specs, smart features, and thoughtful design that power users need. Integrating seamlessly into the CORSAIR iCUE and Elgato Stream Deck software ecosystems for convenient, customized control, the XENEON 32QHD165 is uniquely positioned to take centre stage in a modern gaming and streaming setup.

