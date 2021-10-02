Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department and personnel with Bellefontaine Fire and EMS work at the scene of a rollover crash involving a pickup Wednesday morning that occurred in the area of south Main Street and Malone Avenue. The driver and lone occupant of the pickup, Andy C. Sheriff, 42, of DeGraff, was transported by Bellefontaine EMS to Mary Rutan Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries in the 8:48 a.m. crash. Officers report he was operating a southbound 1995 GMC Sierra on south Main Street when he began to go off the right side of the road, striking a mailbox at 1500 S. Main St. and continuing southbound off the road. The pickup then struck a concrete block in front of 1504 S. Main St. and then struck a light pole. Then the pickup overturned onto its roof and came to a rest, officers said. Damage was heavy to the pickup, which was towed from the scene. Sheriff was cited for failure to control.

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO