Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A rollover crash caused significant delays headed off Cape. The crash happened sometime before 1:30 PM Saturday on Route 6 westbound by Exit 59 (old exit 2). The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill from the vehicle. Mass State Police are investigating […] The post Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.capecoddaily.com
Comments / 0