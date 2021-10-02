Intel i9-12900K Engineering Samples are Already Being Sold in China!

SiSoftware is well known in PC enthusiast circles for its synthetic benchmark and system information software. We have seen plenty of hardware leaks in the past when developers and engineers test unreleased products, and they pop up in the SiSoft online database. This weekend SiSoftware did something a bit different, it decided to compile its own tables and charts of an unreleased processor performance and write a blog post about its findings. Either there has been an internal rethink or an external elbow poke in the last few hours, as the blog/charts have all been removed from the SiSoft website.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO