Intel i9-12900K Engineering Samples are Already Being Sold in China!
Based on the number of benchmarks we’ve seen over the last week, it seems pretty evident that a significant number of Intel Core i9-12900K engineering samples are currently out in the wild. Moreso that the leaked information is seemingly mostly coming from Chinese sources. It seems that, at least in China, there are a lot of these new i9-12900K processors currently in the hands of what we can only determine to be ‘private citizens’. In other words, not anyone professionally associated with Intel.www.eteknix.com
