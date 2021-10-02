CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel i9-12900K Engineering Samples are Already Being Sold in China!

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the number of benchmarks we’ve seen over the last week, it seems pretty evident that a significant number of Intel Core i9-12900K engineering samples are currently out in the wild. Moreso that the leaked information is seemingly mostly coming from Chinese sources. It seems that, at least in China, there are a lot of these new i9-12900K processors currently in the hands of what we can only determine to be ‘private citizens’. In other words, not anyone professionally associated with Intel.

www.eteknix.com

