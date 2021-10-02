Intel 12th-Gen Alder Lake-S Packaging Images Leak Online
All going well, Intel should confirm the launch of its initial Alder Lake-S processors before the end of this month (October 27th) with their more flagship-orientated models likely set for release around early November (rumoured dates for this have varied quite significantly over the last few weeks). – And just to clarify this point, processor variants such as the ‘KF’ are not expected to be launched until early-2022 (likely due for launch at CES 2022).www.eteknix.com
Comments / 0