Intel 12th-Gen Alder Lake-S Packaging Images Leak Online

Intel hasn't confirmed the release date for its first Alder Lake processors, but we have had some pretty strong hints, teasers and leaks over recent weeks. The weight of the unofficial information points to a launch in late October, with availability in November. The initial salvo from Intel is expected to be aimed squarely at enthusiasts and thus the following unlocked trio will be among the first out of the gate; Intel Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K, and Core i5-12600K (plus iGPU-less KF variants). Suitable high-end gamer and enthusiasts motherboards will debut too, with Intel Z690 chipset boards form all the majors hoping to show the potential of Intel's latest and greatest CPUs for desktop PCs. Other ADL-S CPUs and motherboards are expected in early 2022.

