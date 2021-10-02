CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative Launches its Sound Blaster Katana V2 Gaming Soundbar

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreative Technology has announced the general release of its brand new Sound Blaster Katana V2, the successor to the original Sound BlasterX Katana which had been regarded by many as the definitive gaming soundbar. Completely redesigned with an all-new sleek form factor, it delivers 68% more power than before, features improved audio dynamics, and transforms the headphone experience with Super X-Fi Headphone Holography – this new Katana is a menacing weapon for desktop and console gamers alike.

www.eteknix.com

