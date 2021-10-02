CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD Threadripper 5000 Delayed into Early 2022?

Cover picture for the articleGiven that it has been nearly two years now since AMD last released anything of note from its HEDT series, it did seem likely that the new processors would be released, or at least launched, at some point in November this year. No, it wasn’t written in stone, but the growing mountain of leaks did seem to suggest that it was more probable than not. – Following a Twitter post by reliable leak source ‘@greymon55‘, however, fresh information is strongly indicating that the AMD Threadripper 5000 has now been (un)officially delayed into Q1 2022!

