Giants' Evan Longoria: On bench Saturday

Engram (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Engram's season debut was delayed due to a calf injury that he sustained in the Giants' exhibition finale on Aug. 29. He didn't even make it back to the practice field until Monday, but he already was the first tight end in drills as of Wednesday before putting together three limited sessions in a row. On Friday, Engram told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that he put together a "great" week of preparation, and he'll indeed ditch his designation Sunday for the first time during the current campaign. With Kenny Golladay (hip) gaining clearance to play through his own health concern, Daniel Jones will be operating with his entire offensive arsenal.
