MLB

Giants' Evan Longoria: On bench Saturday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Longoria will sit Saturday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Longoria will rest after starting 10 of the last 11 games at third base. Kris Bryant will start at the hot corner Saturday.

