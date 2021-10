Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement on Wednesday after a legendary 26-year career in the ring. "It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over. Today, I am announcing my retirement," Pacquiao said in a video entitled "Good bye boxing" that was posted on his official Facebook page. "Wow... I never thought that this day would come. As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO