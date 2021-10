Ben Affleck has made another rare appearance on girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's Instagram grid. Though the back-on couple are no strangers to public displays of affection or paparazzi nipping at their heels, there's been little social media confirmation of their reignited romance. To wit: a shot of the stars kissing buried in a collage posted by Lopez in July to mark her 52nd birthday, and in September, a flash of Affleck's arm as she shared footage from their trip to the Venice Film Festival, where they made their first Bennifer 2.0 red carpet outing at the world premiere for his new film, The Last Duel.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO