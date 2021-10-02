CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halftime: Vols lead Missouri, 45-10

By Ken Lay
 8 days ago
Tennessee has shown its offensive firepower in the first half of its Southeastern Conference showdown at Missouri Saturday afternoon.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker has thrown for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Volunteers lead, 45-10, at halftime at Missouri.

Tiyon Evans totaled three rushing touchdowns, including a 92-yard scamper with 3 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the first quarter, giving the Vols a 21-3 lead.

Tennessee scored on its first possession as Hooker connected on a 35-yard touchdown pass to JaVonta Payton.

After a Tigers’ field goal, Evans recorded an 8-yard touchdown run. He later scored on a one-yard run after Jeremy Banks produced an interception.

Hooker also registered a 35-yard touchdown pass to Velus Jones Jr. Hooker scored on a 1-yard plunge and Chase McGrath added a field goal just before halftime for the Vols, who amassed more than 400 yards of offense against Missouri, which also scored on a touchdown run by Tyler Badie.

The Vols will get the ball to start the second half.

