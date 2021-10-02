CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boreham Wood earn draw at Eastleigh

 8 days ago
Eastleigh and Boreham Wood shared the spoils (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)

Boreham Wood kept themselves fourth in the Vanarama National League after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium.

The Spitfires went ahead in the 31st minute through a 20-yard strike from Harry Pritchard after a surging run from Ryan Hill, but the lead did not last long.

Boreham Wood were level just two minutes later when Scott Boden converted from the penalty spot following a handball.

Early in the second half, Wood keeper Nathan Ashmore saved from Andrew Boyce before Ben House headed just wide.

At the other end, Jacob Mendy saw his shot fly across goal and past the post, with Eastleigh midfielder Pritchard then sending a late chance over.

