Rob Edwards ‘really pleased’ as Forest Green see off Carlisle

Forest Green manager Rob Edwards saw his side beat Carlisle (Steven Paston/PA). (PA Wire)

Delighted Forest Green manager Rob Edwards saluted his side as they cemented their spot at the top of League Two with a 2-0 away win over Carlisle

First-half goals from Jamille Matt and Nicky Cadden did the damage as Rovers made it five game unbeaten in the league.

“I’m really pleased, it’s a tough place to come and they haven’t lost here in the league yet this season,” said Edwards.

“The lads did really well, it wasn’t easy, it was a little bit too open at times for my liking, but in a way that suits us as well because we’ve got threats in different positions all over the pitch. I thought there were some really good individual performances as well as a good collective performance.

“I thought we started really well, but they grew into it after 10-15 minutes and, when teams come on to us, we do look a bit of a threat going that way as well on the counter-attack.

“We’re confident at the moment that we can keep it down to zero and ones, keep the ball out the net and people were putting their bodies on the line like Jordan Moore-Taylor at the end.

“But we also have people who can score goals and we scored two really good ones as well.”

Defeat for Carlisle made it four league games without a win for the hosts.

Frustrated boss Chris Beech said: “We put Forest Green on the back foot, but they are a very good team with some very good players.

“The lads started the game well and just couldn’t get that goal. That would have given us the confidence to step forward into the next phase of the game.

“They broke us with a corner, but I felt one of their players might have been offside in the build-up to the corner and their goal.

“But we didn’t defend the corner and Jamille Matt has done that to many defenders and scored.

“It was a great goal from him, but it can be stopped – the best way to stop it is at source.

“We had chances on one or more occasions and we didn’t quite take advantage, which can be the difference in a game.

“I thought the lads set out well, pressed well and got the ball back well, and we played some good football at times.

“However, we did lack clear-cut chances and you want to make sure you are on the right side of the line for three points – and we weren’t today.”