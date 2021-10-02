CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago performing arts group to celebrate Diwali with show at Naper Settlement

Cover picture for the articleNAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- To celebrate the Indian holiday of Diwali, Mandala South Asian Performing Arts will perform "The Story of Ram" next Saturday. "The Story of Ram" is Mandala's interpretation of the ancient epic "Ramayana," a classic tale that spans across cultures, producing a multidimensional theatre work that combines contemporary culture and mythology. Artists share slices of rich tradition steeped in the epic, including dance, music and puppetry. Permeating the arts throughout South and Southeast Asia, the tale of Ram, his wife Sita and his brother Lakshman exiled in the forest, at odds with the brilliant king Ravana, weaves together cultures from India, Indonesia, Thailand and more.

