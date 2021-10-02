DUI Suspect Arrested In Deadly North Hollywood Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a fatal auto accident in West Philadelphia that involved a SEPTA Trolley, police say. The victim was later identified as Justin Reaves. The accident occurred on Powelton and Lancaster Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to officials. The SEPTA Trolley was traveling westbound on Lancaster Avenue, police say, while the car Reaves was in traveled northbound on Powelton Avenue. The trolley then struck the car on the passenger side, which trapped him inside the car, and he had to be extricated from the vehicle. Reaves and the operator of the car, who has yet to be identified, were then transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Reaves was pronounced dead at 3:58 a.m., police say, while the operator suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There’s also no injury to the operator of the trolley, according to police. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division.

