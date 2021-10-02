Katy Perry Asked Orlando Bloom to Undo Her Corset on Stage, and He Sweetly Obliged
Orlando Bloom has Katy Perry's back — literally. On Thursday night, Katy showed up to Variety's Power of Women event in a stunning lilac Schiaparelli Couture gown with a constrictive corset underneath, and ahead of her performance of "What Makes a Woman," the singer adorably called upon Bloom to help fix her dress. "Orlando, can you undo my corset? It's a little tight. I can't sing," she said in a video shared on Variety's TikTok account. In the clip, Orlando can be seen running up onto the stage, answering his beloved's request.www.instyle.com
