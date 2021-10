On Tuesday for its first Visiting Day, Alverno Heights Academy (AHA)’s student ambassadors hosted the 8th grade Lower School girls! It was a blast to share the upper school culture with these members of the Alverno family. The day included retreat activities, class visits, an art project, lunch and lots of laughs. It was such an amazing day! Alverno cannot wait for its 8th grade students to continue on to the high school. These students make AHA proud and the school is happy that they have had a chance to get to know them better.

