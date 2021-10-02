CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

YellaWood 500 DFS Gems: Cheap drivers could be big earners

By Dan Beaver
nbcsportsedge.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the top four points’ earners were the most expensive drivers in the field – and no one in the DraftKings game scored negative points. It is highly unlikely that will happen again this week. Points will be much more evenly distributed because Talladega...

