CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowling Green, KY

Michael Chambers

Bowling Green Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowling Green, KY – Michael Chambers, 72, was born on December 12, 1948, in Louisville, KY, to the late Loyd and Ida Louise Chambers. He departed this life on September 29, 2021, in the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY. Besides his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Chambers, and his sister, Deborah Freitas. Michael is survived by his beloved bride, Linda Chambers, and their daughter, Michelle Clark (husband Steve). He is also survived by three brothers, Tim, Terry, and Bo Hume, one sister, Angela Rowden, and three nieces. In 1966 Michael graduated from Durrett High School, in Louisville, KY, where he met the love of his life, Linda Morris. Two years later he joined the United States Air Force, and six months later, he and Linda were married. After serving his country with honor and pride for four years, Michael, Linda, and Michelle returned to Louisville. In 1979 he was offered an opportunity to work as an optician and own his own business, so the three of them moved and made Bowling Green their home. He soon opened and ran a hearing instrument business, Chambers and Clark Hearing Aid Service, that is currently owned and operated by his son-in-law, Steve Clark. Michael’s time serving in the Air Force reinforced an attitude of service that continued in his adopted home of Bowling Green. He was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church for over 36 years and went on numerous mission trips across the country and the world. He also sang in its choir until his declining health forced him to step down. Michael served voluntarily in several organizations but was especially pleased to serve in the Lions Club, for which he was twice elected District Governor. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police for 40 years and worked with the Warren County Constable’s office for 25 years, including four terms as Constable. The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Ln) with arrangements. Services for Michael will be held at Living Hope Baptist Church, 1805 Westen St, Bowling Green, KY. There will be a visitation on Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 2 p.m. at the church.

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled several hundred more flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The company and the pilots union said the cancellations were not in response to the airline’s decision to mandate vaccinations. Southwest canceled...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Louisville, KY
Obituaries
City
Louisville, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chambers
Person
Steve Clark
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy