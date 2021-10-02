‘College GameDay’ Host Lee Corso Stuffs His Bag Full of Snacks To Prepare for Show

Previous to Saturday’s College GameDay broadcast, Kirk Herbstreit tweeted a hilarious look at his longtime co-host Lee Corso‘s 26-year tradition before each show.

According to Herbstreit, Corso makes sure to raid the snack table no matter what city the show is in. As the College GameDay crew rolls into each town, the hosts are treated to an array of snacks and other food from their host universities. Evidently, Corso stocks up on whatever he can each Friday when he fills up his satchel with complimentary snacks.

As always, the College GameDay crew traveled to the location of the premier game of the weekend. Today, that’s in Athens, GA for this afternoon’s huge matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Arkansas Razorbacks. The No. 2 Bulldogs and No. 8 Razorbacks are both undefeated at 4-0 going into their Week 5 game.

Per usual, Lee Corso was back at the snack table on Friday, and Herbstreit filmed his co-host at work. Corso is seen filling up his bag with all kinds of goodies in preparation for his weekend in Athens.

“Can’t have enough snacks,” Corso says to Herbstreit as he laughs. The longtime host primarily stocks up on chips and Coca-Colas, which are his go-to snacks wherever he goes.

“Loaded up, every Friday. You’re crushing it,” Herbstreit says to Corso. “And by the way, you’re the only guy who every week knows where all this is. Is that part of the routine?”

“I scout ’em out. I come in early in the morning and check and see where [everything] is,” Corso responded.

‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Announced for Georgia-Arkansas

Earlier this morning, College GameDay revealed this week’s guest picker for the Georgia-Arkansas matchup. As mentioned, the huge SEC-rivalry game will showcase two of the Top 10 teams in the nation. With both teams undefeated so far, someone is finally going home with a tally in the loss column.

As always, the GameDay crew welcomes a special guest to join the hosts in front of the rowdy college crowds. They typically have some type of ties to the universities or the schools’ home state. For the show’s big reveal of today’s special guest, they used multiple professional golfers to help announce who would join Herbstreit, Corso, and company.

Each famous golfer addressed the camera and touched on their favorite college football team or alma mater. Brooks Keopka hilariously wore a bag over his head with 0-4 written on it since he’s a Florida State fan. Others that made the video included Phil Mickelson who supports Arizona State and Jordan Spieth who pulls for the Texas Longhorns. Justin Thomas threw in a “Roll Tide” as an Alabama fan, and Davis Love III shouted out the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The numerous PGA pros shared their picks leading up to the big reveal. We’re sure most of you realized the guest picker would be a pro golfer. But the show’s choice was a perfect one. He competed recently for Team USA and helped our country bring home a win against Europe. In addition, he graduated from UGA in 2011, so you already know who he picked to win today’s big game. Four-time PGA Tour tournament winner Harris English is today’s College GameDay special guest.